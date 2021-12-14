BEMIDJI -- Faith Lutheran Church, located at 32 Bagley Ave. NW in Bagley, will host its 21st annual Community Christmas Day dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25.

The meal will be served in the church fellowship hall and will consist of baked ham with raisin sauce, scalloped potatoes, corn, pistachio salad, lefse, a roll and dessert.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free dinner, courtesy of area churches and organizations, a release said. Dinners will be delivered by volunteer drivers to the homebound within a 7-mile radius of Bagley from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the day of the meal.

To request a delivered meal or to pick up a to-go meal, call the church at (218) 694-2631 by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 22. For more information, call Gladys Luecken at (218) 368-9772, or email at triscog@gvtel.com.