BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is now holding Storytime at the Carnegie sessions from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Mondays at Carnegie Library's Lakeview Room, 426 Bemidji Ave. N.

Storytime at the Carnegie is a free program for preschoolers, a release said. Each session will include storytime, games and a craft.

Sessions will be held through May 23. Adults will be required to wear a mask during this program.

The program is in partnership with the Friends of the Carnegie. Register at the event or online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.