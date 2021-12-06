BEMIDJI -- The Friends of the Bemidji Public Library is offering its 15th annual Holiday Gift Tree, and donations are being accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Gifts can be designated for books, DVDs or audiobooks. Patrons to the library are encouraged to choose an ornament from the tree and write a check to Friends of the Library, indicating how they'd like their gift to be used, a release said.

Gifts can also be mailed to Friends of the Bemidji Public Library, P.O. Box 1151, Bemidji, MN 56619.