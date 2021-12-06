BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is currently offering a reindeer roundup game through Thursday, Dec. 9.

According to a release, Santa's reindeer lost track of time while exploring Bemidji, and although he found Rudolph, he needs help rounding up the rest of the reindeer in time for the holidays.

Those interested in participating can have the game board emailed to them, or they can pick it up at the Tourist Information Center. Participants should search from Paul Bunyan Park to the Carnegie Historic library to round up Santa's reindeer.

Everyone who helps find the reindeer will be entered into a drawing to win fun prizes, the release said. This is a free event. For more information visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call 218-308-3780.