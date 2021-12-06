BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to a Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

The program will feature music by Trek North High School Varsity Choir. BCWC Team Members will share Christmas memories. There will be a fundraiser bake sale after the program. Organizers ask that attendees bring Christmas goodies for the bake sale.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The cost of the meal is $13. For reservations, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are welcome.