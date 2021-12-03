BEMIDJI -- Registration is now open for the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club's Sunday Ski School, which is set to begin on Jan. 9.

Sunday Ski School is held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays at Bemidji Middle School and on the adjoining Montebello City Ski Trails. Participants meet in the school's cafeteria. The cost per person is $25, and registration includes three Sundays.

Group lessons are taught by volunteers. The club has classical ski equipment for ages three and up, on a first-come basis. With limited registration this year, organizers expect to have enough equipment for participants, however, they encourage people to bring their own skis and boots, if possible.

On Jan. 30, children will have the option to participate in the annual Barneloppet race, sponsored by the Sons of Norway.

Face masks will be required indoors, per school district policy. Class sizes will also be limited this year to reduce the possible transmission of COVID-19. Organizers request those displaying virus symptoms not attend. Families and individuals should bring water and snacks for themselves if needed.

For more information or to register, visit bemidjicrosscountryski.org. There will be no registration at the door. Email any questions to BemidjiSkiClub@gmail.com, or call Annette Drewes at (218) 368-5050 or email at annette.drewes@gmail.com.