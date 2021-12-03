BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering a virtual family trivia night from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. The cost to participate is $6 per family.

The program will utilize Zoom and Kahoot. The top three highest scores will receive prizes. There will also be random drawings during trivia.

There is an option to add on a Trivia Night Party Pack for an additional $15 per pack. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.