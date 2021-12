BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center will hold its monthly Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. The “Best Pancakes in Town” are $5 for adults and $2.50 for children.

The meal includes juice, coffee and two sausages in addition to the pancakes. The Senior Creations Gift Shop will also be open.

Fundraiser proceeds go to support the Bemidji Senior Center, located at 216 Third St. NW. For more information, call (218) 751-8836.