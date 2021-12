BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center will hold its annual Gift Wrap Fundraiser from Friday, Dec. 10, to Friday, Dec. 24. Volunteers from the center will operate a gift wrapping booth, located in front of Kohl’s in the Paul Bunyan Mall, 401 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

There will be boxes and multiple options for wrapping paper, ribbons and bows. There is a suggested monetary donation per package wrapped. This is one of the center's largest fundraisers, and all proceeds go to the Bemidji Senior Center.