BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center is set to hold a SHOP 505 artist holiday showcase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Special guest artist Deanna Croaker will share her beaded creations, a release said. During the event, Watermark members will receive 15% off on most art and gift items, and non-members will receive 10% off.

Additional artist holiday showcases will be held on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

The event is free to attend. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570. Masks are required for all indoor visitors.