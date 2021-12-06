BLACKDUCK -- "Cookies by the Pound," a holiday tradition at the Blackduck Area History and Art Center, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

In addition to a variety of cookies, there will also be specialty items that are individually priced, a release said.

The History and Art Center is located at Margaret Avenue and Main Street in downtown Blackduck. For more information, call (218) 835-4478 or visit during the center's regular hours of 1 to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.