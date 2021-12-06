BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold an Ugly Sweater 5K run/walk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Paul Bunyan Park.

Runners will receive a Parks and Rec mug and participants can run in person or virtually. The first three finishers will receive a prize, a release said.

The cost to participate is $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the race. Day-of registration will start at 9 a.m.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.