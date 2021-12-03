BEMIDJI -- "Indigenous Expressions," an exhibit by David Ben White, is set to open on Monday, Dec. 6, at Watermark Art Center's Miikanan Gallery.

"This collection of recent illustrations by David Ben White, Oglala Lakota, explores Indigenous art, culture and traditions and is influenced by stories passed forward from Anishinaabe, Lakota and other tribal nations," a release said. "White is a self-taught artist whose distinct style utilizes symbolism and color to interpret stories, traditions and dreams in unique and complex ways."

The exhibit will run through Feb. 25. Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570. Masks are required for all indoor visitors.