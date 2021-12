BEMIDJI -- Gallery North is set to host a stained glass mosaic Christmas tree class from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The instructor will be artist DeeDee Narum, and all supplies are included. The class is designed for ages 15 and older and class size is limited to eight participants, a release said.

The cost to participate is $40 per person. The registration and payment deadline is Monday, Dec. 6. To reserve a spot, stop by or call Gallery North at (218) 444-9813.