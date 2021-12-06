BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Woodcarvers Club is set to host a photo-realistic colored pencil seminar from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

The activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, a release said.

The cost to participate is $40 per person and class size is limited. Lunch will not be provided. For more information or to sign up, call (218) 444-6269.