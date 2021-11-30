BAGLEY -- The Bagley Community Theater will host performances of its production, "Church Basement Ladies," from Dec. 2-5 at the Bagley High School Theater.

Shows will be held on the following dates:

7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.

7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The musical comedy tells the story of the women of the church and their generational relationships which are both humorous and heartfelt, a release said. The production first opened in Plymouth in 2005 and ran for nearly 10 years, then spun off to several other plays with the same characters.

The production follows a group of women who run a church kitchen, preparing meals for Christmas, funerals, fundraisers and weddings. Pastor Gunderson enters and exits the kitchen checking on preparations, confiding in his congregate friends and preparing a eulogy as he sips a cup of coffee, the release said.

The show is directed by Marilyn Hood with cast members Carol Nelson, Karen Stish, Jill Bakken, Abby Pearson and Josh Gunderson. Andrea Neeland accompanies the show and leads the band featuring Janey Merschman on synthesizer, Josh Gunderson on trumpet, Ben Nelson on saxophone, Sloan Merschman on clarinet, and Andy Anderson and Elizabeth Paavola on percussion.

Charity Pearson runs the sound and Darcie Kaiser operates the lightboard. With the help of several volunteers, Andrew Agnes led the construction of the set.

Tickets cost $10 each and will be sold at the door.