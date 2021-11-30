BEMIDJI -- Chad Lewis will host a virtual "Bizarre History of Minnesota" presentation at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, through the Bemidji Public Library Facebook page.

During the event, Lewis will teach attendees about Minnesota's strange deaths, ghosts, sea serpents, medical anomalies psychic phenomena and more, a release said.

"For nearly three decades Chad Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual," the release said. "From tracking vampires in Transylvania and searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness to trailing the dangerous Tata Duende through remote villages of Belize and searching for ghosts in Ireland's haunted castles, he has scoured the earth in search of the paranormal."

There is no cost to attend, and pre-registration is not required. To join the Facebook Live on the day of the event, visit the Bemidji Public Library Facebook page.