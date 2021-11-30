BEMIDJI -- The Mistic Christmas Tree Village opened for the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 26, and is set to open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19.

The village offers sleigh rides, reindeer games, photos with Santa, snowball fights, hot chocolate, cookies and the opportunity to pick out Christmas wreaths, freshly cut Christmas trees and porch pots.

There will also be a Storybook Lane, designed by Schuvers’ Design, and new this year is a scavenger hunt event for children, a release said.





The cost to attend is $10 per person. Mistic Christmas Tree Village is located at 7735 Island View Drive NE in Turtle River, next to Turtle River Chophouse.

The village is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, follow Mistic Christmas Tree Village on Facebook.