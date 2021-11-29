BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a First Friday reception to showcase artist Charles Alberti and his collection, "The 4 Seasons," from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Alberti was born and raised in Chicago and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the School of Art Institute of Chicago in painting, drawing and art history and a Master of Education and Doctor of Philosophy at the Loyola University of Chicago. In 1988 he began teaching at BSU and retired as Emeritus Professor of Professional Education and the Honors Program, a release said.

Alberti has had shows in New York, Chicago, California, Connecticut, Texas and Minnesota. His artwork is in private, corporate and museum collections in the states and abroad, and he served on many organizational boards and committees in greater Minnesota, the release said.

The featured artist at the event will be Devin Spears, the newest Gallery North member. Spears is a woodturner who will be featuring his one-of-a-kind wood-turned bowls.