"Santa's reindeer lost track of time while exploring Bemidji," a release said. "Although Santa found Rudolph, he needs your help in rounding up the rest of the reindeer in time for the holidays."

Participants are invited to hike the Lakeview Trail from Paul and Babe to Diamond Point Park and round up the reindeer.

Once registered, a game board will be emailed to participants, or it can be picked up at the Tourist Information Center. Everyone who helps find the reindeer will be entered into a drawing to win prizes, the release said.

There is no cost to participate, and the event will run through Thursday, Dec. 9. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.