BEMIDJI -- Former Watermark Art Center exhibiting artist Karlyn Atkinson Berg will host a collage-making course from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

In the class, participants will explore collage materials and different ways of using many collage elements like color, shape, texture, transfer and decollage methods to create varied abstract compositions, a release said.

A detailed list of materials to bring will be sent to participants once they register online. The instructor will be bringing assorted materials, but attendees are also asked to bring their own materials such as old magazines or newspapers, colored paper, junk mail, tissue paper or fabric, the release said.

The class is designed for ages 15 and older who are at a beginner or intermediate level. The cost to attend is $50 for members or $60 for nonmembers.

To register, visit watermarkartcenter.org. For more information, call (218) 444-7570. Attendees are asked to wear a mask at the event.