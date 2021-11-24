WILLMAR, Minn. — Look for the Jennie-O Turkey Store float in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 25, on NBC. This is the second year the Willmar-based turkey producer will be represented in the annual parade.

Jennie-O's parade entry is a partnership with entertainer Tai Verdes, who will perform his hit single "A-OK" from aboard the float.

The parade, which began in 1924 and has been an annual New York City tradition since then, features oversized character balloons, floats and live performances. Jennie-O leapt at the opportunity to be in the parade, and a gold and green turkey was built in the Macy's Parade Studio in Moonachie, New Jersey, in time for its November 2020 debut.

And, if people aren't stuffed too full of turkey and all the good food that accompanies it, don't forget about the Jennie-O dance challenge for the entire family: The Jennie-O Turkey Dance, created in partnership with Phil Wright and World of Dance, which can be found online at tiktok.com/@jennieobrand.

For more information about the Macy's annual parade, visit macys.com/social/parade. For more information about Jennie-O, visit jennieo.com.