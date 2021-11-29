Saturday, Dec. 4: Bemidji State University's Bemidji Choir, directed by Dr. Dwight Jilek, will present their holiday winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Masks are required and will also be available at the door.

Thursday, Dec. 9: Dr. Cory Renbarger and Dr. Stephen Carlson from Bemidji State University will perform the entire “Winterreise” song cycle for voice and piano by Franz Schubert. It’s based on a setting of 24 poems by Wilhelm Muller. A free-will offering will be accepted and proceeds will go to the Village of Hope.

Sunday, Dec. 12 and Wednesday, Dec. 16: Church services will feature Dr. Eric Olson from Bemidji State University on violin and Sarah Carlson on harpsichord. Music will include the Sonata in F Major by Arcangelo Corelli and a selection by J. S. Bach. Services are scheduled at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.