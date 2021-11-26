BEMIDJI -- "Thirteen: Nonconformity" by Alice Blessing is set to open in the Lakeview Gallery at Watermark Art Center, with an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

"With her newest series of bold and bright portraits of children, Alice Blessing journeys through the developmental consequences of patriarchy and systematic oppression," a release said. "Originally exploring feminism and puberty, Blessing’s deeply personal concept evolved to address intersectionality, gender and diversity."

Blessing, who paints with her fingers, is a community-oriented teaching artist in northern Minnesota. Part of her work is teaching anti-racism and accessibility within art, the release said.

For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570. Visitors are asked to wear masks at the gallery.