BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold an Open Mic and CoffeeHouse event featuring emcee Dan Miller and performers Bill and Julie Kaiser at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Emcee Dan Miller is a blues-rock guitarist, singer and songwriter who has worked with many regional groups and solo artists.

"His eclectic music draws from classic rock, rhythm and blues, funk, blues and folk with a healthy dose of groove," a release said. "He serves the musical community of Fargo-Moorhead as manager of Schmitt Music and happily makes his home in north Fargo with his wife Jessi."

Headwaters Open Mic offers a welcoming and supportive community for musicians and spoken-word performers, the release said. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10- to 15-minute set.

To sign up, email jjhgaard@gmail.com. In-person sign-ups will also be accepted starting at 6:30 p.m. on the day of the event. Admission is $3 per person or $7 for families. Coffee and treats will be available for purchase courtesy of Aurora Waasakone.

For more information, call John Henningsgaard at (218) 444-9845.