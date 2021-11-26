BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts is set to take part in the global giving campaign, GivingTuesday, on Nov. 30.

GivingTuesday, launched in 2012, is a global movement to celebrate a day of generosity. It was created to make giving more central in daily life and is an opportunity for people around the world to come together to thank, help, give, show kindness and share what they have with those in need, a release said.

"People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during GivingTuesday, whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill or giving to causes," the release said. "Everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts."

Headwaters will be delivering homemade, heart-shaped cookies to its downtown neighbors during GivingTuesday, and will also post throughout the day about what they're grateful for, the release said.

Headwaters will also kick off its end-of-year stewardship campaign on GivingTuesday.

"Each donation helps us give the lifelong gift of creativity to another young person through our music and art scholarship program," said Executive Director Tricia Andrews. "We are excited to have a chance to simply show our gratitude for the support we receive every day of the year."

To learn more about GivingTuesday or to donate to Headwaters, visit headwatersmusicandarts.org or call (218) 444-5606.