BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering Mystery Book activity packs.

Each pack includes a surprise book geared towards age and type of books read, one pack of Fine Line markers, one "Rec on the Go" activity book, a backpack, a bookmark craft and stickers.

Packs will be delivered to families who live within five miles of Bemidji City Hall. Otherwise, packs can also be picked up or mailed for an additional fee, the release said.

The cost is $15 per pack. To buy a pack, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.