RED LAKE -- 4-Directions Development is hosting open house events in celebration of Native American Heritage Month at the Adaawe-Wigamig Business Center.

During the event, attendees will have the chance to see the craftsmanship from local artists, hear about business resources, experience local products and services and envision future businesses, a release said.

Here's a look at the schedule for the celebration:

Tuesday, Nov. 23: From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. there will be self-guided tours, a smoked venison demonstration and beverages.

Wednesday, Nov. 24: From 9 a.m. to noon there will be self-guided tours and beverages.

Monday, Nov. 29: From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. there will be self-guided tours, an outdoor bread demonstration and beverages.

Tuesday, Nov. 30: From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. there will be self-guided tours, painting with artist Brian Dow and beverages.

For more information, visit the Ogichidaag Arts Initiative at Red Lake Nation Facebook page.