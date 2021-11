BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department 's 2022 calendar is now available, featuring photos submitted and voted on by community members.

Funds raised from calendar sales will go towards the youth scholarship fund, a release said.

The calendars cost $20 each and can be purchased at the Tourist Information Center or online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.