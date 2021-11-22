BEMIDJI -- Holiday Gifts for Kids, a program of the United Way of Bemidji Area, has begun its annual effort to ensure that all children in need in the community receive a gift this holiday season.

The program intends to assist parents or guardians who are financially unable to provide a gift for their child, and is available to families living within the boundaries of ISD 31, a release said.

Gifts are only available for children who are pre-registered and meet the program’s guidelines, which are detailed on the registration form. The deadline to register is Monday, Dec. 6.

Registration forms are available for pick-up and drop-off at the following locations: Beltrami County Public Health (WIC) Office, Northern Dental Access Center, all locations of First National Bank of Bemidji and the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Area. The registration form may also be accessed online at www.unitedwaybemidji.org/holiday-gifts-kids.

"Monetary donations are by far the best way to support the program because it allows the committee to purchase toys of similar price values and it ensures there are enough toys for each age group of registered children," the release said.

Donations can be made payable to Holiday Gifts for Kids and mailed to the United Way office at P.O. Box 27, Bemidji, MN 56619. For more information, call the United Way of Bemidji at (218) 444-8929.