BEMIDJI -- Harmony Co-op will host its annual “Buy Local, Give Local” event that will generate donations for local non-profits on Friday, Nov. 26.

The day will feature free coffee, cider and treats along with 10% off at the registers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This year, 10% of the day's sales will be donated equally to the White Earth Land Recovery Project and Gitigaanike Foods Initiative, a release said. Both organizations will table in-store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The mission of the White Earth Land Recovery Project is to facilitate the recovery of the original land base of the White Earth Indian Reservation while preserving and restoring traditional practices of sound land stewardship, language fluency, community development and strengthening spiritual and cultural heritage," the release said.

"The Gitigaanike Initiative was created with the goals to decrease diet-related health issues, increase access to local healthy foods, and develop a local foods economy incorporating community beliefs and attitudes about contemporary and traditional foods," the release said.