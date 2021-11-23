BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area and the Sanford Center are partnering to offer a free food box pickup from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, at the Sanford Center parking lot, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

The boxes will be provided by the North Country Food Bank, and the distribution will be limited to one box per person or family. For those who would like to pick up a box for another family, a person representing that family must be present, a release said.

For more information, contact the United Way at (218) 444-8929.