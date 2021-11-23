SHEVLIN -- The Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, for Thanksgiving.

The center will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The museum has been decorated with historic holiday decorations, and there is also a table set up with two holiday crafts for visitors to make at the museum or take home, a release said.

The "Country Schools" exhibit and the "More Than One Way" exhibits will be taken down in the next few weeks. New exhibits will be built in January and February, the release said.

Museum admission is free. For more information or to make an appointment, call (218) 785-2000.