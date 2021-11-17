“This pandemic has been hard for all of us, especially for those in health care,” said Theresa Gehrke-Herwynen, chaplain for the Bemidji region of Sanford Health. “As we head into this winter and continue through this current wave, we want to invite community members to join us for a candlelight vigil and silent prayers in support of our area’s health caregivers during this difficult time, patients who are battling COVID-19 and remember the 66 members of our community we have lost to COVID-19.”

The vigil will be held outdoors on the east side of the center, and masks are required at the event. Attendees are asked to bring electronic or wax candles and a way to light them if they would like to use candles during the vigil.