BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center's newest exhibit, "Say it with Color," is set to run through Jan. 21.

"The exhibit illustrates the messages that are communicated within artwork through the deliberate use of color," a release said. "The artists that are included in the exhibition utilized unique pallets to convey a range of tones and emotions. The use of pigment in each piece creates a focal point for connection with viewers."

Laura Goliaszewski, Bemidji State’s art gallery director, said the gallery’s collections provide themselves as an educational tool for students.

“Students at BSU have access to the collections for their inquiry and studies,” Goliaszewski said. “The Harlow-Kleven gallery at the Watermark Art Center allows the university to periodically share items from the collections with the community for them to enjoy and learn more about art.”

The exhibit is on display in the Harlow-Kleven gallery at Watermark, located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570. Attendees are asked to wear a mask when visiting the center.