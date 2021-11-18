FARGO, N.D. -- The Fargo Veterans Affairs Health Care System will hold a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, at the Bemidji VA Clinic, 1217 Anne St. NW.

Those eligible for booster doses include veterans, spouses and caregivers who fall into one of the following groups:

Anyone 65 or older.

Anyone 18 or older who lives in long-term care settings, has underlying medical conditions or lives/works in high-risk settings.

Anyone 18 or older who received Johnson and Johnson as their primary COVID-19 vaccination.

"Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. The CDC’s recommendations allow for mix-and-match dosing for booster shots," a release said. "The Fargo VA Health Care System is administering only Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at this time."

To schedule an appointment, call (218) 755-6360.