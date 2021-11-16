BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will present the launch of Wendell Affield's newest book, "Barbara, Uncharted Course Through Borderline Personality Disorder," on Friday, Nov. 19.

"The book is the culmination of a decade spent researching over 1,000 pages of primary source documents and interviewing mental health professionals as Affield learns to understand and appreciate the woman who haunted his childhood," a release said.

Affield will begin signing books at 6 p.m., with a reading to follow at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend.

For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.