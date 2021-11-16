BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council is seeking eight artists or creatives to participate in a six-month Business Skills Learning Cohort program.

The program offers participants a series of business skills learning opportunities, professional consultations and support structures, and showcasing opportunities that support the next best step for their artistic career, a release said.

Cohort members will play a role in the selection of workshop content and support structures to encourage relevance of the materials and program design.

This opportunity is available to ages 18 and older. Applicants must live in Beltrami, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen and Clearwater counties, or be enrolled tribal members or descendants residing in Becker, Cass, Itasca and Roseau counties.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 29, and the program is set to run from January through June 2022. To apply, visit r2arts.org. For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or (800) 275-5447.