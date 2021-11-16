BEMIDJI -- Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help with bell ringing at the following area stores:

Lueken's Village Foods North and South

Walmart (outside)

L&M Fleet

Marketplace Foods



Here is a list of contact numbers to schedule a time to ring at each store: Call Carol at (218) 333-3608 to ring at Lueken's North and South, call Gene at (218) 556-8048 to ring at Walmart or and L&M Fleet, and call Patti at (218) 308-5234 to ring at Marketplace Foods.

Time slots are usually two hours at a time, but can be modified to fit each volunteer's schedule.

As with all donations to the Salvation Army, these campaigns are entirely to benefit the community, a release said.