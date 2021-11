BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center is set to host a fall craft show and bake sale from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Handmade items by local crafters will be featured at the event, and fresh-baked goods will be available, a release said. There will also be a jewelry sale from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and a raffle with hourly drawings for prizes from the Senior Creations Gift Shop.

For more information, contact the Senior Center at (218) 751-8836.