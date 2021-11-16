BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council is offering Arts Project grants, open to organizations that seek funding for art projects.

"The Arts Project grant is a project-based grant open to nonprofits, public and charter schools, community education programs, arts organizations, institutions of higher learning, government and tribal entities, and groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor," a release said.

These grants offer funding for a variety of arts projects including costs associated with public art, arts festivals, engagement of guest artists, arts field trips, workshops, exhibitions, presentations or performances.

Arts organizations may also apply to fund consultation projects in board development, fiscal management, fundraising, public relations, audience development or assistance in designing arts programming. Funds can be used to purchase materials and supplies for arts projects but not equipment or nonexpendable items, the release said.

Funded arts projects must benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen counties.

The deadline to apply for Arts Project grants is Dec. 15, and the maximum award is $2,500. The earliest project start date is Jan. 28, 2022.

For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or email staff@r2arts.org.