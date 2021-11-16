CASS LAKE -- Leech Lake Early Childhood Development is set to hold a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at its Cass Lake location, 190 Sailstar Drive.

Career opportunities are open for early childhood educators, family service advocates and cooks, a release said.

"Each position has full benefits, and interviews will be conducted on site," the release said. "We are seeking talented people who are interested in having a real impact on the health of our children, their families and our community."

For more information, call (218) 335-8345.