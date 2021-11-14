DULUTH — The Christmas City of the North Parade is just around the corner, and so is the opening day of Bentleyville Tour of Lights in Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park.

The annual KBJR-TV-hosted Christmas City of the North Parade will take place Nov. 19, ahead of the first day of the Bentleyville season Nov. 20.

Bentleyville goers will once again be able to walk through the tour showcasing more than 5 million lights. Last year, the free event was temporarily switched to a drive-thru-only format.

Attendees will be greeted by Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer.

Bent Paddle Brewing Co. is returning its Christmas Cookie Cream Ale Beer, according to a news release from Bentleyville. The vanilla-, almond- and cardamom-infused ale will be on tap at the gift shop on-site and at Bent Paddle Brewing in Lincoln Park.

The limited-time Christmas brew will also be available in December at both Grandma's restaurant locations and Little Angie's Cantina in Duluth.

Anyone who buys a growler of the Christmas Cookie Cream Ale Beer will be donating $5 to support Bentleyville and will receive a Bent Paddle- and Bentleyville-themed ornament.

Bentleyville organizers are still looking for volunteers age 16 and older to help run the event. To sign up for volunteer shifts, visit bentleyvilleusa.org/volunteer-live.

Bentleyville is open from 5-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The Christmas City of the North Parade, featuring marching bands, dancers, floats and an appearance from Santa, is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 19 and will be broadcast on KBJR 6 and on the station's website. The parade starts near the Fitger's Complex, travels west down Superior Street and through downtown Duluth.