Bemidji author Terry Smith to hold book signing at Bemidji Woolen Mills

Bemidji author Terry Smith will hold a book signing event for his book, "Code 4: True Stories from a 37-year Police Veteran," from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Bemidji Woolen Mills, 301 Irvine Ave. NW.