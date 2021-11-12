BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to a Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

The program will feature Mary Morton, who will show alcohol paintings, crafts and gifts. Sabrina Anderson will sing at the event, and Karen Taucher of St. Paul will share her story, "Extreme Makeover - Karen's Edition."

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The cost of the meal is $13. For reservations, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are welcome.