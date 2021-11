BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a Creative Cafe event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

At the event, artist Kathy Sanders will teach attendees how to make a drop pendant, a release said.

All materials will be supplied, and the class is geared toward ages 12 and older. The cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required. Creative Cafe activities are sponsored by Gallery North and Paul Bunyan Communications.