BEMIDJI -- Retired law enforcement officer and author Terry Smith will hold a program and signing for his new book, "Code 4," at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Beltrami County History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

"Over a 37-year span Terry Smith worked as a uniformed officer, a long-haired undercover narcotics agent, an organized crime investigator, a SWAT Commander and a homicide detective," a release said. "His book shares much about his work leading the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension office in Bemidji and gives an inside look at several newsworthy cases he supervised."

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The program is free to attend, and pre-registration is not required. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

For more information, contact the Beltrami County Historical Society at (218) 444-3376 or depot@beltramihistory.org.