BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center is set to hold a "Wine and Wishes" event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Participants will create personalized wish lists that can be used as gift-giving guides by family and friends, a release said. Watermark will hold the lists in SHOP 505 through Dec. 23.

Visitors are asked to wear a mask, and specially modified masks will be available for use with straws. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be offered.

The event is free to attend. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org.