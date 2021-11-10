BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center is set to host a SHOP 505 artist showcase event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

At the event, select SHOP 505 artists will be showcasing their work with demonstrations and conversations, a release said. Also on display will be this season's handcrafted ornament collections, and proceeds will support Watermark programming.

The event is free to attend, and visitors are asked to wear a mask. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org.