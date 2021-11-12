BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold Storytime at the Carnegie sessions on Mondays starting on Nov. 15 at Carnegie Library's Lakeview Room, 426 Bemidji Ave. N.

Storytime at the Carnegie is a free program for preschoolers, a release said. Each session will include storytime, games and a craft.

Sessions will be held on Mondays through May 23. Adults will be required to wear a mask during this program.

The program is in partnership with the Friends of the Carnegie. Register at the event or online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.